Discovery of meth, foot long alligator leads to man’s arrest

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) -The discovery of nearly two pounds of meth and a foot-long alligator has a Sharp County man facing several charges, authorities said this week.
Daniel Mark Church of Cave City was arrested March 19 after the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department went to Church’s home on East Red Barn Road north of Cave City.
The arrest was part of an investigation by Sharp County deputies and the Arkansas State Police.
Officials said they found nearly two pounds of meth, several firearms, cash, drug paraphernalia and the alligator at the house.
Church was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and firearms-related charges, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.
The alligator, officials said, was turned over to AGFC.
