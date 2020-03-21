Future doctors participate in Match Day at NYIT

The medical students at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State participated in Match Day Friday. The college had a 75% success rate this year in placing students with employers. (Source: NYIT Arkansas State University)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 20, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 11:30 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The month of March is known by sports fans as providing “One Shining Moment” for players in the NCAA tournament.

On Friday, the inaugural class of student doctors at NYIT had the opportunity to have a “Match Day Moment” as they announced where they will be working in programs.

According to a post on the NYIT Facebook page, several future doctors announced their plans online.

Dr. Shane Speights, who is the Site Dean at NYIT, said the college had a 95% match rate with 72% of the students going into primary care programs and 36% working with family medicine programs.

Speights said the students have studied everything from nursing to ophthalmology.

