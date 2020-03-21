Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas health department's top administrator says it is “precariously low” on coronavirus testing kits. Dr. Lee Norman said Friday that the health department could be forced to rely on private labs and see delays in getting results. Norman said that testing wouldn't stop altogether if the agency ran out because it would hold back a few of its tests for infected people who've been hospitalized. Norman said private labs typically take longer to report results than the state's one day. His comments came the same day Kansas launched a new loan program to help businesses hit by the pandemic.