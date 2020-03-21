Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
2 new coronavirus deaths reported in Missouri on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more Missourians have died from the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases of the illness nearly doubled in one day. St. Louis County officials said Friday that a woman in her 60s who suffered from multiple health problems prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 died. Officials don't yet know if she had traveled. On the other side of the state, Jackson County officials said a woman in her 80s had died. She had not recently traveled, raising concerns about community spread. The deaths were the second and third in Missouri.
DEPUTY-FATAL SHOOTING
Northwest Missouri sheriff's deputy fatally shoots driver
LIVINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Missouri sheriff's deputy fatally shot a driver after a traffic stop. The Livingston County Sheriff office said a deputies stopped a car in Wheeling on Wednesday evening. When officers “experienced problems" with the driver, a deputy shot him. The man died later at a hospital. A deputy was treated and released at the hospital. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. No other details were released. The St. Joseph News-Press reports Sheriff Steve Cox has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the shooting.
ST. LOUIS-SHOOTINGS
Five shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police says five people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents. The shooting occurred over 90 minutes late Thursday and early Friday. Detectives say two people were shot in south St. Louis and three others were shot in north St. Louis. No arrests have been made in either case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a man was killed and a woman was injured in the double shooting. They were found outside a QuikTrip but police believe they had been shot elsewhere and drove to the convenience store for help. Police did not release further details about the shooting in north St. Louis.
WALMART-CHILD BIRTH
Customers cheer after woman gives birth at Missouri Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Customers cheered at a Walmart in Missouri after a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the store's toilet paper aisle. Store manager Jessica Hinkle says the woman told employees Wednesday that her water broke. KYTV reports Hinkle held up a sheet for privacy while a labor nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped the woman deliver her baby. Customers cheered as they were taken away to an ambulance. The birth took place as shoppers nationwide are converging on stores to stockpile toilet paper and other basics amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hinkle says she's told both mom and baby are doing well.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT
States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some states are continuing to report large spikes in unemployment benefit claims after a week of widespread businesses closures due to coronavirus precautions. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday had reported a 25% increase in new unemployment claims during the week that ended last Saturday. The agency discouraged states from releasing their own more up-to-date figures. But some states have continued to do so. For example, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania all are reporting tens of thousands of new claims for jobless benefits this week.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-CHANCELLOR
Mizzou chancellor tapped for University of Central Florida
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri-Columbia Chancellor Alexander Cartwright has been tapped to be president of the University of Central Florida. The University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees on Friday voted unanimously for Cartwright. Florida's Board of Governors still needs to approve the university's decision. Florida's university oversight board is set to meet Wednesday. Cartwright started at the University of Missouri's flagship campus in 2017. He assumed leadership after protests over racial concerns at the Columbia campus prompted top administrators to resign.
GIRL KILLED-ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Police: 15-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old sister
NORTHWOODS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police say a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot when her 15-year-old brother was handling a firearm that accidentally went off. Nakyah Durham was found shot around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a home in the town of Northwoods. She was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Louis County police said Thursday that the shooting appeared to be accidental. But spokesman Benjamin Granda said Friday that further investigation revealed that the victim's brother was handling a firearm when it accidentally discharged. The 15-year-old brother has been referred to St. Louis County Family Court for involuntary manslaughter.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY-POLICE CHIEF
St. Louis County names first-ever female police chief
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A veteran St. Louis County police captain has been named to lead the department, becoming the county's first female police chief. The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday announced Mary Barton will replace Jon Belmar, who is retiring. Barton, currently precinct commander for the western part of the county, was chosen from a field of eight internal applicants. She's been with the department since 1978. Belmar announced his retirement in February. He remains in the job through April 30. Belmar led the department since January 2014. It is one of Missouri's largest with 1,362 employees.