Metro Public Health Dept. confirms first COVID-19 death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has announced the first confirmed death in Nashville related to COVID-19.
According to the health department, the victim was a 73-year-old man with underlying health conditions.
“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”
Health officials say there have been a total of 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and the age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-73 years of age. Fifteen people have recovered from the virus and the remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild, manageable symptoms.
Anyone concerned about symptoms such as cough, fever or other minor respiratory problems should call their health care provider. Do not go to the emergency room unless you are injured or may need urgent care.
In order to prevent the virus from spreading, people should:
- Stay at home when you are sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw it in the trash can. Or, sneeze into the inside of your arm if you do not have a tissue.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet from others when possible.
