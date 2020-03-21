Plum Point Energy donates masks to Osceola police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area business is working to help the Osceola Police Department in a trying time with much needed equipment.
According to a post on the Osceola Police Department Facebook page, Plum Point Energy donated N95 masks to the Osceola Police Department’s officers and staff.
The department is accepting donations of N95 masks and disposable medical gloves for officers to use for their safety.
People wishing to help can call Osceola police at 870-563-5213.
