Plum Point Energy donates masks to Osceola police
The Osceola Police Department received a donation of N95 masks from Plum Point Energy recently. (Source: Osceola Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 20, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 11:31 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area business is working to help the Osceola Police Department in a trying time with much needed equipment.

According to a post on the Osceola Police Department Facebook page, Plum Point Energy donated N95 masks to the Osceola Police Department’s officers and staff.

The Osceola Police Department would like to thank Plum Point Energy for donating these masks to our officers and staff....

Posted by Osceola Police Department on Friday, March 20, 2020

The department is accepting donations of N95 masks and disposable medical gloves for officers to use for their safety.

People wishing to help can call Osceola police at 870-563-5213.

