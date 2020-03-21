Report: Gerald Goza indicted in federal theft, false reports case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Craighead County police chief now faces federal charges after prosecutors say he took Social Security funds that he was not entitled to and filed a false statement with the Social Security Administration.
According to a report in Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, former Egypt Police Chief Gerald Goza was indicted March 6 by a federal grand jury in Little Rock.
The indictment alleged that from Aug. 25, 2015 through January of this year, Goza took more than $1,000 in Social Security funds and that he filed a false statement in June 2019.
“The indictment says that last year, on June 10, he submitted a false work activity report saying that his employment as a security officer with Universal Protection Service had ended in 2018 and that he hadn’t received any employment pay or benefits since, when he was actually working as the town’s police chief,” the story noted.
Authorities also alleged that Goza submitted a false report to the federal government Aug. 29, saying he had not worked since the date of his last medical disability decision from the agency.
In a separate matter, area prosecutors requested in February that all criminal cases including arrests made or citations issued by Goza and/or the Egypt Police Department be dismissed in light of questions in an audit looking Goza’s certification as a police officer.
Goza also faces a federal lawsuit, filed March 5, alleging he violated a man’s civil rights.
