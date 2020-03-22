Marmaduke’s Reesa Hampton commits to Williams Baptist University

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top high school girl’s basketball players in Region 8 is continuing her career at the next level.
Marmaduke guard Reesa Hampton has committed to play at Williams Baptist University.
Hampton averaged 15 points and 6 assists per game during her senior year as she helped the Lady Greyhounds reach the Class 2A state tournament.
During her high school career she 1,562 points and 762 assists. The assist mark is 3rd all-time in Arkansas high school basketball history.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.