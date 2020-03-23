GCT baseball player dies after 1-vehicle crash in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County coroner responded Monday morning to the scene of a one-vehicle crash.
According to Arkansas State Police, 18 year old Tucker Davis died as a result of the accident. ASP said that the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
Davis was in his senior season playing baseball for Greene County Tech. He was a pitcher and first baseman for the Golden Eagles.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Davis family.
