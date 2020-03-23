GCT baseball player dies after 1-vehicle crash in Jonesboro

The Craighead County coroner was called to a crash on County Road 751. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 23, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 6:11 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County coroner responded Monday morning to the scene of a one-vehicle crash.

According to Arkansas State Police, 18 year old Tucker Davis died as a result of the accident. ASP said that the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.

Davis was in his senior season playing baseball for Greene County Tech. He was a pitcher and first baseman for the Golden Eagles.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Davis family.

