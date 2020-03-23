COVID-19 forces school board to postpone special election

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Citing an “abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Batesville School District has postponed an upcoming special election.
Residents were set to vote on the proposed millage increase on April 14.
“Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck our society,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester in a news release. “Social distancing to stop community spread is the responsible thing to do to be safe.”
Citing Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s earlier comments that everything should be “back to normal” after March 30, Hester said the school board thought they “were going to see this election through.”
Last week the governor extended the pandemic status another three weeks.
“The social distancing and shutdown extension automatically canceled our election date and use of public facilities as the responsible thing to do,” Hester said.
On Friday, March 20, the BSD directors unanimously agreed to postpone the April election indefinitely.
“Today, we need you all to take care of yourself and your family,” Hester said. “We will come back together when appropriate and when it’s time.”
