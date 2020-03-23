Cowboys center Travis Frederick retires

March 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 6:19 PM

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retiring from the NFL at 29.

The surprising decision comes less than two years after Frederick was diagnosed with a neurological disorder that sidelined him for all of 2018. Frederick returned last year and made the Pro Bowl. But Frederick was clear in a statement announcing his retirement that he wasn’t the same player from before the diagnosis of Guillian-Barre syndrome.

The auto-immune disease attacks the nervous system and causes weakness. Frederick was a first-round pick seven years ago.

