Louisiana’s statewide stay at home order in effect now

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The statewide stay at home order issued by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is in effect now. It will be in place through Sunday, April 12.
Gov. Edwards issued the order Mar. 22, after showing Louisiana’s statistics of the coronavirus spread.
Louisiana has the fastest growth rate of the coronavirus in any state or country in the world.
The number of cases in Louisiana is now 1,172, resulted in 34 deaths. The virus has spread to 41 of our 64 parishes.
As of March 22, there are 837 people have contracted COVID-19 and 20 other have died.
In Northwest Louisiana, only seven parishes have confirmed patients, however, there are zero deaths reported.
“We have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough. As our number of cases continues to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave," said Gov. Edwards
The stay-at-home order does not include essential workers.
The following information is from the governor’s website.
Examples of Essential Worker Functions under the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines include:
- Healthcare workers and caregivers
- Mental health and Social Service workers
- Pharmacy employees
- Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and beverage products
- Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees
- Farm workers
- Electricity and Utility Industry Employees
- Critical Manufacturing Employees (medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, chemicals)
- Petroleum, Natural and Propane Gas Workers
- Transportation and Logistics Workers
- Communications and Information Technology Employees
- Financial Services and Banking Industry Employees
For businesses, the new Stay at Home order has limits on the following:
- All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.
- All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.
- All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines.
- Businesses closed to the public as listed in the order can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.
- Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA discussed in Section 3 of the order and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.
- Early learning centers and child care facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.
“In Louisiana we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough. As our number of cases continue to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave. I am implementing this measure to help prevent you from becoming infected or infecting someone else. People can leave their homes to do essential things like buying groceries or food, pick up medicine or go to work only if their job is essential. If you have to go out, make sure you practice social distancing measures and keep 6 feet between you and the people around you. People are encouraged to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors,” Gov. Edwards said. “This order is not something I take lightly, but it is necessary to protect the health, safety and well-being of our people, our communities and our way of life.” -Gov. John Bel Edwards
There is no curfew put in place at this time as Governor Edwards did leave this up to local government officials.
Edwards also noted Louisiana borders are not closed.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.