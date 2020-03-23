March 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, March 23. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Generally dry weather this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures expected to warm into the 60s with lows tonight in the 50s.
Cloud cover will increase tonight with scatter showers and a few thunderstorms possible after midnight.
More showers and storms move in on Tuesday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy.
News Headlines
Local businesses in Jonesboro are feeling the impact of the coronavirus as people remain at home.
As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the state, so too does the number of people out of work.
Both confirmed and unconfirmed cases of COVID-19 have a couple of Region 8 factories doing a deep clean this morning.
With social distancing and COVID-19 being words that people have learned in recent days, people in one neighborhood are working to help children learn while having fun at the same time.
Police in one Region 8 community are investigating the shooting deaths of two people.
