Multiple small quakes rattle near the Bootheel

Multiple small quakes rattle near the Bootheel
The yellow circles on this map show where each earthquake was registered. (Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller | March 23, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 11:18 AM

TENNESSEE and ARKANSAS (KFVS) - Multiple earthquakes have been recorded in northern Tennessee and Arkansas on Sunday and Monday, March 23.

According to the USGS, the largest quake was a magnitude of 2.1 and was centered northwest of Blytheville, Ark. It was registered at approximately 11:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Five other very small earthquakes were recorded near Ridgley, Tenn. They ranged from 1.8 to 1.2 magnitudes.

At approximately 6:44 a.m. a 1.6 magnitude tremor was registered south of Marston, Missouri.

There have been no reports of anyone feeling the quakes.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.