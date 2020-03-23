Multiple small quakes rattle near the Bootheel

TENNESSEE and ARKANSAS (KFVS) - Multiple earthquakes have been recorded in northern Tennessee and Arkansas on Sunday and Monday, March 23.
According to the USGS, the largest quake was a magnitude of 2.1 and was centered northwest of Blytheville, Ark. It was registered at approximately 11:42 p.m. on Sunday.
Five other very small earthquakes were recorded near Ridgley, Tenn. They ranged from 1.8 to 1.2 magnitudes.
At approximately 6:44 a.m. a 1.6 magnitude tremor was registered south of Marston, Missouri.
There have been no reports of anyone feeling the quakes.
