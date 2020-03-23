183 total positive cases in Mo.; St. Louis City reports 1st death

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson gave an update to Missourians at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
During the news conference, he said, for the time being, Missouri restaurants will be able to sell unprepared food to the public.
That’s normally illegal, but the governor said this way restaurant owners could legally sell uncooked food before it spoils.
Parson emphasized that there was no food shortage in Missouri.
The governor said restaurants selling uncooked food could give shoppers the opportunity to find food that may not be readily available at the store, as they stock up on groceries.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced updated case information at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
It reported 183 positive cases in the state.
Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the first death in St. Louis City on Monday.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, an offender being treated at a Kansas City-area hospital tested positive for COVID-19. This marked the first reported case among MODOC offenders. There are no reported cases among staff.
According to the Department of Corrections, the offender was admitted to the hospital on March 19. Before being hospitalized, he was being monitored for a suspected respiratory condition and had been isolated in a negative airflow chamber at a Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph since March 4.
All staff who were in contact with the offender have been notified.
On Saturday, a Social Distancing Order was declared statewide starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23. It’s in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6 unless extended.
The hotline for Missouri citizens or providers wanting COVID-19 guidance is 877-435-8411.
