Tennessee doctors urging Gov. Lee to authorize shelter-in-place act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 600 physicians have come together to sign a letter to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asking him to mandate a shelter-in-place.
The group is requesting that Tennessee immediately declares the shelter-in-place act for fourteen days with only essential personnel to be deployed during this emergency.
Health officials say this is the only way to get a handle on the coronavirus crisis.
If you would like to join the physicians in demanding a shelter-in-place, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.