Tyler Zuber training at Arkansas State after stellar Spring Training with Royals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year, former Arkansas State and current Kansas City Royals pitcher Tyler Zuber would be on the backfields in Arizona working on his game. But COVID-19 has put those plans on hold.
“I’m not used to being home in March,” Zuber said. “But I guess under these circumstances I guess it’s a lot better than the other circumstances of being released.”
After spending some time in the offseason in Jonesboro, he’s happy to be back but didn’t think it would be so soon.
“Not under these circumstances obviously, but you know it’s always nice to come back to you know wherever you spent four years of your college career. So now I get to train with a couple of other professional athletes again and you know kind of get a good week’s worth of work in.”
The 6th round pick of the Royals in 2017 broke camp with the big club as a 2020 non-roster invitee. With several appearances under his belt, he was just starting to hit his stride on the mound.
Finally had all of my pitches where I wanted them," Zuber said. “I could finally locate my offspeed pitches, in and out of the strike zone. Fastball command was there, changeup was there.”
But as the pandemic leaves an unknown timetable of the return to the diamond the preparation remains the same.
“You know continue throwing five, six days a week. Bullpens twice a week. I’m going to try to see if I can face hitters as many times as possible. Just to try to keep that groove going.”
And at the end of the day he still hopes to be the next Red Wolf to get the call to the show
“I’m still going into it as there’s a roster spot in the big league bullpen that’s open and I want it,” Tyler said. “So I’m going in it to try to win that spot. If I don’t win it, that’s fine. If they start me at low A again that’s fine. You know I’ll make my climb wherever I have to go. My goal is to be in Kansas City and help Kansas City win a lot of ballgames.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.