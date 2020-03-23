Tyler Zuber training at Arkansas State after stellar Spring Training with Royals

“I’m still going into it as there’s a roster spot in the big league bullpen that’s open and I want it,” Tyler said. “So I’m going in it to try to win that spot. If I don’t win it, that’s fine. If they start me at low A again that’s fine. You know I’ll make my climb wherever I have to go. My goal is to be in Kansas City and help Kansas City win a lot of ballgames.”