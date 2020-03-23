West Memphis mayor announces relief program for people impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

“My office have received dozens of calls from families and businesses that are struggling. I believe this is the time to answer them,” said McClendon. “No, our city is not closed. And we want you to be cautions and continue to follow the CDC requirements. Don’t panic, and let’s please be rational. This is an issue, and an epidemic that we’re gonna have to storm through. And we will together as a city, and as a people. But I’m asking everyone to be patient, I’m asking everyone not to panic. Take the proper precautions to make sure you are safe.”