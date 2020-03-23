88-year-old woman scammed out of $65k

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an elderly Jonesboro woman fearing she would be arrested gave thousands of dollars to a scam artist.
The 88-year-old victim reported the theft Friday to the Jonesboro Police Department, 1001 S. Caraway.
She told Officer David McDaniel the scam began around the first of September last year.
Between then and the middle of December, the woman said she gave a total of $65,000 in cash gift cards to some “unknown persons.”
According to the initial incident report, the woman thought the money would go toward a prize claim or keep her out of legal trouble.
