All-American Michael Carr on Olympics being postponed: “I think it’s a good call.”

“Yeah, I think it’s a good call,” he said. “It is kind of disappointing for not just myself and thousands of other athletes are going to have to rethink the next 12 months. It’s really unusual for me, like I’ve been pole vaulting for 12 years. And I never had a spring season where I didn’t compete. I’m going to talk to a few coaches and mentors that I have access to. And also pole vaulters across the nation and see what the plan is. I don’t really know if I should go ahead and act as if the season is going to go on, or if I should just kinda take a little break and then get back into training again. Use this extended time to get a lot more training in and get my body stronger.”