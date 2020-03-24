Affidavit: Man arrested for pointing gun at a group of people

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces an aggravated assault charge after police say he pointed a gun at a group of people for being too loud.
A probable cause affidavit states that Jonesboro police were called Sunday to the 1800-block of Kendal Street due to problems with neighbors.
The officer made contact with four people outside the apartment who said the man living in a neighboring apartment pointed a gun at them because “they were being too loud.”
When the officer made contact with the suspect, 50-year-old Steven Schoonover, he reportedly found a black semi-automatic gun on the kitchen counter.
Schoonover admitted during a police interview he carried the gun outside but did not point it at anyone.
He then changed his story and said he never took the gun outside.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Schoonover with aggravated assault and set his bond at $15,000 cash or surety.
