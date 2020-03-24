Arkansas guard Jalen Harris will graduate transfer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A hoop Hog is leaving The Hill.
Jalen Harris tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he will graduate transfer. Harris played in all 32 games in the 2019-2020 season, averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, & 2.4 assists per contest. The North Carolina native had a pair of double figure performances against Alabama (11 pts) and Rice (10 pts).
Harris had 7 pts and 5 ast on March 11th as the Razorbacks beat Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.
