BBB warns people about surgical mask scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As COVID-19 spreads throughout the country, people and companies are looking to buy surgical masks for protection against the virus.
“They’re not really recommending masks for people who aren’t sick,” Better Business Bureau Cape Girardeau Regional Director Whitney Quick said. “This is more for healthcare providers. So make sure you are only buying these things if you absolutely need them because there are a ton of other people that do need these and we have a shortage right now.”
The Better Business Bureau said they have received more than two dozen reports on scams involving buying surgical masks.
Quick said it’s important to do your homework to make sure they are a reputable company and pay for it using a credit card.
“Make sure to use a credit card because it is easier to dispute those charges than it is after you’ve already had the money come out of your checking account if you would use your debit card,” Quick said. “Also, anytime you are using your credit card online, make sure that you are going to a secure website. So it will say https. That ‘s’ stands for secure.”
Quick said there are several ways to make sure they are a reputable source including: if they have a call back number, address and other red flags.
You can also call and check online at https;//www.bbb.org about the company before you make that purchase.
