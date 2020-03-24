A Better Region 8: Adjusting to social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

(KAIT) - For many of us, this weekend gave us a much-needed deep breath as we accept what is happening, prepare and plan our next steps.
The comments on social media were more positive, and they should be.
We will get through this pandemic.
We need to prepare for what could be weeks and months in this new, temporary lifestyle. And it will be temporary.
But right now, our medical community—doctors, nurses and support staff—need us to stay away from each other.
There is a wave of infections coming our way and we need to isolate ourselves from others.
We get it. It's hard. It's human nature to want to congregate.
We should give a thank you to everyone fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.
The medical community, janitors, sanitation professionals, everyone in the supply chain including truck drivers, store clerks and stockers.
We could not do this without you.
Everyone and every job are important.
We are in this together for a Better Region 8.
