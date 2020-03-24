Business creates masks for hospitals in need

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local business closed their doors to help others by sewing masks to donate to local medical professionals.
Elisa Owen owns 22 Lou where she, along with help, create the masks. She closed the business to the public due to social distancing issues.
Her in-house alteration space then became useless. That’s until medical professionals asked her to make masks.
On Saturday, the crew began their workshop, and 150 masks later, the women continue to work.
The 100% cotton pocket masks are bright and colorful. There’s an open seam in the mask for filters to be inserted.
Owen says this is her small way to give back.
“God gives us all talents and it’s our calling to use them when we are asked,” Owen says. “I was asked, and I just felt in my heart that that’s what we needed to do.”
Community members donated fabric and money to make the 150 masks.
Owen says she will continue to make them as long as supplies last.
To donate to her cause, call 870-476-1102 or click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.