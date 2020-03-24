EF-1 tornado causes damage to Sharp County farm

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An EF-1 tornado touched down in Sharp County during storms of March 19.
According to the National Weather Service office in Little Rock, the peak estimated winds in the tornado were 90 MPH.
It touched down at 10:07 p.m. four miles northeast of Evening Shade and lifted 5.67 miles later at 10:13 p.m. nine miles east northeast of Evening Shade.
The National Weather Service said for the majority of the storm’s path, large trees and power poles were the most common damage indicators.
The majority of the structural damage was found at the Mashburn farm where there was substantial damage to outbuildings, including one outbuilding that slid off its foundation.
There was also minor damage to a home on the farm and extensive tree damage throughout the property.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.