Expired licence, plate, tax filing deadlines extended in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is extending deadlines and expiration dates due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Missouri State Income Tax filing deadline has been extended from April 15 to July 15. The new date is also the new deadline for federal taxes.
This change applies to all individual income tax returns, income tax returns filed by C Corporations and income tax returns filed by trusts or estates.
DOR is also implementing automatic extensions for expiring driver licenses and motor vehicle registrations.
Original expiration dates of March 1 through April 30 have been granted an automatic 60-day extension.
