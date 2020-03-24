Gas station helps keep elderly customers healthy at the pumps

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many across Region 8 are only going out to get the necessities including fuel during the COVID-19 pandemic. One gas station took the extra step to make sure their customers remain healthy and safe.
Jordan’s Kwik Stop #2 on Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro placed a sign on their pumps Tuesday morning offering to pump fuel for senior citizens and anyone else with health conditions.
Manager Shelly Schoffra said the fear of contracting the coronavirus prevented some customers from touching the pumps.
“This virus is really dangerous, and it may not be affecting the healthy, but it’s affecting who we go home to,” Schoffra said. “In order to keep our customers healthy and our employees healthy, we are sanitizing and wiping down anything we can to help everybody.”
Customers have said they like the help.
“It’s been positive. I want it to be positive,” Schoffra says. “I want them to know that Jordan’s really cares about their customers and their employees. We want them to come see us, get gas, and we need them.”
The signs will remain on the pumps until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
