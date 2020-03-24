Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas residents hunker down, economic fallout continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Aircraft parts maker Spirit Aerosystems temporarily suspended production work for Boeing at its Wichita facility Tuesday amid an outbreak of the coronavirus that continues to send shock waves through the economy and has about one-third of Kansas residents under a shelter-in-place order. The move came after Boeing announced Monday that it was suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities. Meanwhile, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that she will tighten restrictions on public gatherings of more than 10 people. Kelly last week banned gatherings of more than 50 people.
SUPREME COURT-INSANITY DEFENSE
Supreme Court rules states can bar insanity defense
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says states can prevent criminal defendants from pleading insanity without violating their constitutional rights. The decision Monday could prompt states across the country to toughen standards for defendants who wish to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. The justices' 6-3 decision came in a case from Kansas, where James Kraig Kahler was sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife, two teenage daughters and his wife's grandmother. Kahler wanted to mount an insanity defense, but Kansas, along with Idaho, Montana and Utah, don't allow it. Alaska also limits the insanity defense.
HIGHLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Kansas college directed coaches to recruit whites
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union alleges in a lawsuit that a small community college in Kansas directed its coaches to to recruit more white athletes and targeted black prospective students with excessive scrutiny such as background checks before offering scholarships. The ACLU alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that Highland Community College instituted a plan six months ago to reduce the number of black students at its campus in northeast Kansas. It contends the college's strategy included expelling black students for minor or bogus infractions and singling them out for dorm room and vehicle searches and other harassment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARENTS AS EDUCATORS
'A really big experiment': Parents turn teachers amid virus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children's primary educators. They've been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state's more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-GOVERNOR'S POWER
Pandemic spurs Kansas lawmakers to rethink governor's power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are likely to re-examine the power the governor has in emergencies once the immediate health threat from the coronavirus pandemic passes. Some Republicans say they didn't quite understand how much power the governor has in emergencies until Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly closed K-12 schools for the rest of the spring and ordered a halt to new evictions and mortgage foreclosures. Conservative lawmakers fear how far Kelly might go to contain the spread of the virus and legislators are likely to consider a rewrite of state law once the immediate health crisis passes. Democrats say Kelly is acting to preserve people's health.
BODY FOUND
Body found in Kansas watershed that of missing man
Police say a body found in an Atchison watershed dam in northeastern Kansas is that of a missing Atchison man. MSC Radio News reported that the body was found Friday afternoon. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson identified the body as that of 47-year-old Joseph Leger Jr., who was reported missing Feb. 19. Investigators say he had not been seen since Feb. 5. Officers were called to the dam just after 2 p.m. Friday after someone spotted the body in the water. Wilson says the cause of death isn’t yet known. An autopsy will be conducted in Kansas City.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCH-FINANCES
As offerings dwindle, some churches fear for their future
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, many in-person worship services are being canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, some churches are bracing for a painful drop in weekly contributions and possible cutbacks in their programs and staff. At Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, the pastor says last Sunday's offering was only one-third of normal. A bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America says some of the 190 churches in his New York-area synod are unlikely to survive because of a double financial hit. Their offerings are dwindling, and they are losing income from tenants such as pre-schools which can no longer afford to rent church venues.