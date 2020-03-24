Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER IMPACT
Missouri newspaper trims print publication during crisis
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — The Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau is temporarily suspending three days of print publication, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus. Publisher Jon Rust said in Monday's edition that the newspaper will be printed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but the Southeast Missourian will bulk up online content. Local stories will be published both online and in the print editions. A story in the Southeast Missourian cited a “steep drop-off in newspaper pre-prints and advertising, caused by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Pre-prints are advertising inserts, typically from big retailers like Macy's or Kohl's.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
2 St. Louis-area residents die after coronavirus illness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis-area residents are the fourth and fifth patients to die of an illness related to the new coronavirus, local health officials announced Monday. A St. Louis woman in her 30s died from COVID-19, and the death of a St. Charles County man in his 70s also was reported Monday. St. Charles County officials released no other information on their case, Dr. Fredrick Echols, St. Louis health director, said his staff is still trying to figure out how the local woman she got the disease caused by the coronavirus. He said the woman was hospitalized on Sunday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-ARREST
Authorities: Missouri man threatened to give clerks COVID-19
ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old central Missouri man is jailed after he threatened to give two store clerks COVID-19 by coughing on them. Anthony Nunes, of Ashland, is charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The Jefferson City-News Tribune reports Nunes was coughing and told clerks in two stores that he had the virus. One incident was reported Friday and the other on Saturday. He was being held Monday in the Cole County jail on $5,000 bond. Sheriff John Wheeler says officers routinely take the temperature of incoming inmates and as of Monday, Nunes did not have a fever.
BOSNIA MILITARY POLICEMAN-EXTRADITION
Missouri man faces extradition to Bosnia on war crime charge
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved the extradition of a St. Louis County man to Bosnia, where he faces a war crime charge for allegedly raping a female prisoner. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen's order on Friday won't result in Adem Kostjerevac's immediate extradition. The final decision on extradition is up to the Secretary of State. The government of Bosnia-Herzegovina has accused Kostjerevac of raping a pregnant Serbian prisoner in 1992. Kostjerevac was a military policeman at the time. He was indicted there in 2015 and a prosecutor sought an order to arrest him in April 2017.
DEPUTIES INJURED-SHOOTOUT
2 eastern Missouri deputies injured in shootout
UNION, Mo. (AP) — Two eastern Missouri deputies are being treated for what are being called non-life threatening injuries after a shootout with a suspect. Authorities say the Franklin County deputies tried to make a traffic stop Saturday night near Interstate 44 and Highway 50. The driver fled to a parking lot. The sheriff's department said that when two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the lot, the driver got out and shot into their cars. One deputy was struck in the arm and shoulder. The other was shot in the shoulder. Both deputies returned fire and the suspect was struck. No condition report was immediately available.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI PARKS
Missouri state parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open amid the coronavirus outbreak. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the department will try to limit visitors' interaction with rangers and other park staffers. State park workers will be on-site to answer questions and sign in campers. Signs will direct guests to restrooms and other services. The changes went into effect Friday in a move to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Campgrounds, all day-use areas, boat ramps and trails remain open.
MISSOURI SHOOTING-OFFICER FUNERAL
Funeral held for Missouri officer killed in shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A private funeral has been held for a Springfield police officer who was killed in a shooting that killed four others and the gunman. The funeral for 32-year-old Officer Christoper Walsh was held Saturday in Springfield and was followed by a public procession through the city to his private burial at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. The shooting happened the night of March 15 at a Kum & Go convenience store in the southwestern Missouri town. Police say the gunman, 31-year-old Joaquin Roman, fired randomly from his vehicle several times while driving through Springfield before eventually crashing into the store, walking inside and opening fire. Walsh, 32, was shot and killed as he tried to rescue a victim.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCH-FINANCES
As offerings dwindle, some churches fear for their future
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, many in-person worship services are being canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, some churches are bracing for a painful drop in weekly contributions and possible cutbacks in their programs and staff. At Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, the pastor says last Sunday's offering was only one-third of normal. A bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America says some of the 190 churches in his New York-area synod are unlikely to survive because of a double financial hit. Their offerings are dwindling, and they are losing income from tenants such as pre-schools which can no longer afford to rent church venues.