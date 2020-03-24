Apartment manager works to keep tenants safe, happy amid coronavirus threat

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As people continue to isolate and keep to themselves, an apartment complex in Paragould bonds together despite the isolation thanks to their apartment manager.
Residents at the Paragould Terrace Apartments describe Tammy Puckett as selfless.
“Then there are people like Tammy that put their brain to the thought that comes up with dots, flags, and dry erase boards that if you run out of something in your food pantry,” said Erin Nelson, a resident.
Nelson says God put her in this complex for a reason, and Puckett goes above and beyond to serve them.
Spray-painted dots, located every 7.5′, allow residents to talk face-to-face but at a safe distance.
Puckett installed flags in front of tenant’s doors to keep visitors at a safe distance. She’s even installed a dry erase board for tenants to list items they need.
“I love this lady for thinking so much of all of us that she would do these things for us,” Nelson said.
Puckett does not think her deeds should be showcased. She considers herself lucky to help the tenants.
“I prayed for this place,” Puckett says. “When I was blessed to get it, I feel like God wants me to do my best to take care of people and without Him, I couldn’t. I’m just going to say it’s an answered prayer.”
The tenants at Paragould Terrace Apartments always care for one another.
The coronavirus threat hasn’t changed their care for one another, just their methods.
“This has not caused us to skip a beat other than the fact that we cannot physically be with one another,” Puckett said.
It’s important to always care for one another she said, no matter the circumstances.
“Love your neighbor,” Puckett said. “That’s all you’ve got to do is love your neighbor. It’s that easy.”
