March 24: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Many across Region 8 are waking to thunder and lightning as storms move in.
There is the potential today for or two severe thunderstorms.
By midweek, high pressure returns to Region 8 as highs rebound into the 70s and 80s.
This could be the warmest weather we’ve had so far this year!
Showers and storms become likely once again at the end of the week.
News Headlines
The number of COVID-19 now tops 200 in the state of Arkansas, including four more Craighead County residents test positive for the coronavirus.
Proof this morning of neighbors helping neighbors as a Region 8 distillery shifts gears to make sanitizer.
A Region 8 business may be closed, but they’re still hard at work to fight the coronavirus.
Two men face years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Region 8 man.
