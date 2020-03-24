22nd anniversary of Westside School shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday marks the 22nd anniversary of the deadly shootings at Westside Middle School.
On March 24, 1998, two armed students pulled a fire alarm then shot their classmates as they exited the building with their teachers.
Twenty-two years later we remember the loss of Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson, and their teacher, Shannon Wright.
Their families, friends, and classmates will forever remain in our thoughts and prayers.
