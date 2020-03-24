2nd St. Jude employee tests positive for COVID-19

“The health and safety of our patients, families and employees are our highest priority. Over the weekend, a second St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital employee who works in patient care tested positive for COVID-19. It’s important to know that the employee followed our established procedures and stayed home after the first sign of symptoms, and is on self-quarantine now. The employee developed symptoms while away from work and was last at work 12 days ago. Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot share personal information about the employee. We are working in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department to make sure appropriate follow-up measures are taken. All close contacts of the employee at St. Jude are being identified and notified. We continue to be focused on ensuring the health and safety of our patients, families and employees.”