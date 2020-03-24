Newport distillery switches gears to make hand sanitizer

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A distillery in Jackson County is stepping out on their normal tradition of making and serving alcohol. As stores sell out, they are now making hand sanitizer.
“Doing business is always a balancing act and this is one thing that will help us stay afloat during this time," said Ross Jones, owner of Postmaster Spirits.
The craft distillery received an email from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau asking for their help in making hand sanitizer.
By following the World Health Organization recipe, they are now able to sell disinfectant to citizens.
They are selling 200 ML for $4.99 and it is 80-percent alcohol.
Jones said this new product has helped them financially.
“Our tasting room and bar have been closed. We have a food license and we do meals on occasion for holidays and all of that has been closed down," said Jones. “It’s making lemonade with lemons."
So far they have made each batch by hand, but starting next week they will use a machine that can produce 300 bottles per minute.
They are offering the product to Newport law enforcement and emergency services for free, but they say unfortunately they have to charge the public to offset the price for the alcohol and also pay their mortgage.
