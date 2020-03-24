Tennessee now has 667 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 2 deaths; Shelby County has 135

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 24, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 2:37 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 667 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee is giving his daily briefing at 3 p.m. Watch live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, 135 of those cases are in Shelby County.

So far there have been two deaths in the state of Tennessee but none in Shelby County.

Shelby County coronavirus briefing March 24

Shelby County has the second-most cases in the state behind Davidson County, which has 183.

Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:

  • 2 in Dyer County
  • 2 in Fayette County
  • 6 in Tipton County
  • 23 in DeSoto County, Mississippi
  • 1 to 4 in Crittenden County, Arkansas

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are more confirmed cases in the 21 to 30 age range than any others.

  • 0 to 10 -- 9
  • 11 to 20 -- 41
  • 21 to 30 -- 193
  • 31 to 40 -- 126
  • 41 to 50 -- 89
  • 51 to 60 -- 91
  • 61 to 70 -- 65
  • 71 to 80 -- 34
  • 80+ -- 12
  • Unknown -- 7

The mayors of Memphis and the Shelby County municipalities have issued “safer-at-home” orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

We’ve created a list of resources for Mid-Southerns impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

