Tennessee now has 667 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 2 deaths; Shelby County has 135

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 667 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Tennessee.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 135 of those cases are in Shelby County.
So far there have been two deaths in the state of Tennessee but none in Shelby County.
Shelby County has the second-most cases in the state behind Davidson County, which has 183.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- 2 in Dyer County
- 2 in Fayette County
- 6 in Tipton County
- 23 in DeSoto County, Mississippi
- 1 to 4 in Crittenden County, Arkansas
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are more confirmed cases in the 21 to 30 age range than any others.
- 0 to 10 -- 9
- 11 to 20 -- 41
- 21 to 30 -- 193
- 31 to 40 -- 126
- 41 to 50 -- 89
- 51 to 60 -- 91
- 61 to 70 -- 65
- 71 to 80 -- 34
- 80+ -- 12
- Unknown -- 7
The mayors of Memphis and the Shelby County municipalities have issued “safer-at-home” orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
We’ve created a list of resources for Mid-Southerns impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
