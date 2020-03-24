Two men plead guilty to murder of Batesville man

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Batesville men pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Michael Bryant, according to Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hance.
Bryant was shot at a home on Harrison Street Annex on June 13, 2018.
Video from Walmart showed Jesse Shoemaker, 35, shopping at the store minutes before the shooting, buying ammunition for his rifle.
The prosecutor said in the news release that Alexander Brosius, 27, drove Shoemaker’s truck to Bryant’s home, dropping Shoemaker off.
When Bryant walked out of the house, he was met by Brosius.
Shoemaker then fired three shots, one being the shot that killed Bryant.
One shot also hit the house.
Brosius and Shoemaker then left in the truck.
A short time later, Shoemaker reported his truck had been stolen but later confessed that he and Brosius ditched the truck and guns to cover up the crime.
Shoemaker confessed to the murder, the prosecutor said.
Shoemaker pleaded guilty on March 17 to first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act, illegal possession of body armor, filing a false report, and illegal use of a communication device.
He received a 73-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Brosius pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, 2019, to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, illegal possession of body armor, and possession of methamphetamine.
He received a 56-years sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
