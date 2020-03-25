Arkansas State bowling reflects after season cut short due to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re catching up with Arkansas State head coaches after their seasons were cut short thanks to COVID-19.
Red Wolves bowling was once again in the national title conversation. They recorded 83 wins in the 2019-2020 regular season, only 3 schools in the nation had more.
A-State was top 5 in the RPI (#2) and in the Coaches Poll (#5). Justin Kostick’s crew were primed for their 13th straight appearance in the NCAA Championship. The Scarlet & Black were set to travel to the Southland Bowling League Championship when coronavirus concerns cancelled everything.
“The one thing about our team is that we had 10 people, you could go all the way down to 10 people, that could fill in a spot,” Kostick said. “Obviously some players are better than others, didn’t always go down to everybody. But we were probably the deepest team in the country.”
Arkansas State returns nearly all their roster for next season. The one departure is decorated senior Julia Huren.
“She had a really good career,” Kostick added. “She won the biggest youth tournament in the world, Junior Olympic gold two years ago. She was All-American last year, probably going to be a 2nd Team All-American this year looking at the numbers. You know, just feel for her not having another opportunity to go in. She’s obviously been to the NCAA Championship all 3 years that she was here, we made it every year. You feel for the kid because might have had a good shot at winning.”
