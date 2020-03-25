Arkansas State bowling reflects after season cut short due to COVID-19

“She had a really good career,” Kostick added. “She won the biggest youth tournament in the world, Junior Olympic gold two years ago. She was All-American last year, probably going to be a 2nd Team All-American this year looking at the numbers. You know, just feel for her not having another opportunity to go in. She’s obviously been to the NCAA Championship all 3 years that she was here, we made it every year. You feel for the kid because might have had a good shot at winning.”