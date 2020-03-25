Blytheville man sentenced to 30 years in prison in murder, aggravated robbery case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man will spend at least three decades in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a November 2016 double murder and robbery at a Blytheville convenience store.
According to Arkansas Court Connect, Christopher Clay Jr, 22, of Blytheville pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in Mississippi County Circuit Court.
Clay was arrested in connection with the deaths of Bahadur “Bob” Dhillon and Anthony Tramble at the Cherry Tree Food Mart on Chickasawba Street.
Blytheville police said Dhillon and Tramble were found shot to death at the store. Dhillon was found dead at the counter area while Tramble was found at the rear of the building.
Clay was given 30 years in prison on the first murder charge. He was also sentenced to 10 years on the second murder charge and the aggravated robbery charge. Those are to run concurrently with the first charge.
Clay was given credit for 1,202 days already served in jail.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.