Community honors former Tuckerman teacher who passed away

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - While practicing social distancing, a Jackson County hit the streets to honor a woman who died.
Cathy Jones Platt's mom, Ruth Jones, was retired when she died but taught at Tuckerman for 30 years.
On Monday, dozens of cars filled with Jackson County School District staff members drove by Cathy’s home to honor her mother.
They honked, hung signs from the side of the vehicle and yelled heartwarming words to Platt.
"We love you," yelled one driver.
"Love you," Platt responded as she fought back tears.
Platt posted the video to Facebook on Monday, where she said she loved her school district family and kids.
During a phone call with Region 8 News, she said this type of support was overwhelming for her, but she needed it.
The parade came a day before Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, urged people to find alternate ways to hold funerals.
“I think we can think of ways to honor our loved ones and ways that don’t increase the spread of COVID 19,” he said.
Dr. Smith suggested holding a small ceremony for family and then a memorial after this blows over. He also suggested live streaming the services to let others take part.
We know there are others doing a good deed, so feel free to email us at news@kait8.com or send us a direct message on Facebook to get them recognized.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.