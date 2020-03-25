Homeless shelter closing its doors amid COVID-19 fears

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A northeast Arkansas homeless shelter is closing its doors to the public.
The Mississippi County Union Mission in Blytheville announced it would suspend the intake of new residents due to the spread of COVID-19.
Lisa Willard, The Mission’s executive director, stated on social media that the move was “for the safety of our residents and staff.”
In addition to limiting new intakes, the public will not be allowed inside the shelter.
However, grab and go lunches will still be available Monday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the mission’s back door.
Food boxes will also be available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-2:30 p.m. with “strict social distancing in place.”
For more information, call 870-763-8380 Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave a message after hours.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.