Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri woman who died of coronavirus worked for Red Cross
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The youngest of the eight people to die of the coronavirus outbreak in Missouri was a 31-year-old Red Cross employee who was buried as her family watched from their cars. The American Red Cross Missouri-Arkansas Region said that besides the death of biomedical services employee Jazmond Dixon in St. Louis, one other Red Cross worker tested positive and another staff member is "presumed to be positive through a medical assessment." Dixon was buried Tuesday. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced he asked President Donald Trump to approve a federal disaster declaration that would allow the state to receive federal assistance to help the unemployed and to remove biohazardous materials.
FBI SHOOTING
FBI: 1 dead after shooting involving agent near Kansas City
BELTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting involving an FBI agent south of Kansas City. The FBI said in a statement that the shooting happened Tuesday in Belton. The Kansas City Star reports that FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said the person who was shot died at a hospital. No one else was hurt. The FBI released no other details, including why agents responded to the area and what led up to the shooting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER
Missouri newspaper suspends publication amid outbreak
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Another St. Louis area newspaper is suspending its print publication as businesses stop advertising amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus. KMOX reports that the Webster-Kirkwood Times is halting its print edition after Friday. Editor Don Corrigan says he will try to post stories online and hopes for a full comeback at the end of the pandemic. He says the local paper relies on local retailers and restaurants to advertise. But they're being forced to shut down or change operations due to the stay-at-home order in St. Louis.
LOTTERY WINNER AGAIN
Woman who previously won $50,000 wins $3M Lottery prize
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman who won $50,000 in a Lottery game 18 years ago has won again, and this time the prize is much bigger. The Missouri Lottery said Wednesday that Anne Kasal matched all six numbers in the March 11 drawing to win a $3 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 11, 16, 23, 26, 31 and 38. Kasal won the $50,000 prize in 2002. The latest winning ticket was purchased at a Schnucks Market in St. Louis.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABUSE
With isolation, abuse activists fear an 'explosive cocktail'
Families across the country and the world are hunkering down at home during these days of isolation. That means another danger that's less obvious than the coronavirus — a potential spike in domestic violence. It's a time when victims are spending day and night trapped at home with their abusers. They've got no idea when it will end, and fewer ways to ask for help. In cities and towns everywhere, concern is high and meaningful numbers are hard to come by.
DEPUTIES INJURED-SHOOTOUT
Suspect dies in shootout in which deputies were wounded
VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has died after a shootout in which two eastern Missouri deputies also were wounded. KSDK-TV reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Tuesday that the suspect died in the hospital Saturday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies also sustained non-life threatening shoulder and arm injuries in the shootout earlier that night. It happened after an attempted traffic stop near Interstate 44 and U.S. 50. The driver fled to a parking lot. The sheriff's department said that when the two deputies in separate vehicles pulled into the lot, the driver got out and shot into their cars.
OPEN RECORDS VIOLATION-MISSOURI
Judge: Clay County violated law denying reporter's request
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ruled Clay County violated a Missouri transparency law by denying a reporter their request to inspect government records. Judge Roger Prokes' ruling on Monday states Clay County committed two violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law when it rejected a Kansas City Star reporter copies of taxpayers bills to see how much they spend on outside lawyers. An assistant county administrator said the county plans an appeal. A lawyer representing The Star in the lawsuit, said the judge’s decision supports Clay County taxpayers' suspicions and they will be filing a request to find out how much Clay County taxpayers spent to defend the lawsuit.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER IMPACT
Missouri newspaper trims print publication during crisis
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — The Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau is temporarily suspending three days of print publication, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus. Publisher Jon Rust said in Monday's edition that the newspaper will be printed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but the Southeast Missourian will bulk up online content. Local stories will be published both online and in the print editions. A story in the Southeast Missourian cited a “steep drop-off in newspaper pre-prints and advertising, caused by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Pre-prints are advertising inserts, typically from big retailers like Macy's or Kohl's.