Lawrence Memorial Hospital creating new emergency childcare center
Lawrence Memorial Hospital (Source: Lawrence Memorial Hospital via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 24, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 6:08 AM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One Lawrence County hospital is launching a new childcare service for medical workers and county employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a Facebook post, Lawrence Memorial Hospital said Tuesday it will provide recreation, learning, and food.

Posted by Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2020

The emergency childcare center will follow social distancing procedures, sanitation, and hygiene recommendations.

Volunteers who are 18 or older are encouraged to help with the center.

Those interested can call 870-886-1265.

