March 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It's Wednesday, March 25.
Weather Headlines
Sunshine is set to make a big return to Region 8 later today.
We begin with gray skies, however, with areas of light fog.
High pressure will settle overhead for the next couple days as a warming trend takes us from the low 60s into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.
A few strong storms are possible Friday night into Saturday with the next cold front.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast.
News Headlines
The worldwide spread of COVID-19 is forcing one Region 8 family to say goodbye to a recent addition.
A Jonesboro convenience store is on pump patrol to help seniors stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social distancing drove residents in one Region 8 town to hit the streets to honor a retired teacher who recently died.
Hours after the state of Arkansas reported two people had died from complications related to the coronavirus, the White House and Congress announced they had agreed to a $2 trillion virus rescue bill.
In other news, a Greene County couple faces felony child endangerment charges after deputies say one of the victims told them he and his younger siblings were “tired of being beat.”
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more.
