New program in Poplar Bluff geared to help the elderly

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a new program in Poplar Bluff designed to help feed people 60 and older who cannot get out of the house right now.
Jenny Fears is talking about the new program Deliver Hope, created last weekend at her church to help the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Within the last ten days we kind turned it from an idea to fruition of hey we can make this happen," Fears said.
“A couple of friends and myself were sitting at church and said we really want to help because we see that there are senior citizens in our community who are struggling, lonely and obviously shut -in," she continued.
On Tuesday, March 24, she and more than a dozen volunteers worked to deliver hot and frozen meals prepared by the Northside Nutrition Center.
“We want to make sure everyone has something to eat,” said Tammy Kassinger, who runs the center.
Kassinger said the pandemic forced them to change the way they serve seniors in need.
“Traditionally we deliver 450 meals per day and when all of this virus came about, we had to close our diner and we’re housed with 110 seniors," she said.
But with help from Deliver Hope, Kassinger said her center served 3,500 meals across Poplar Bluff.
“For them to be able to step up and say, ‘hey, we’re going to help you,’ it’s just overwhelming,” Kassinger said.
“Instead of re-inventing the wheel, we decided let’s help these other organizations build and re-grow their programs," Fears said.
And Fears hoped volunteer efforts from the community continue to grow.
“We’re excited about the number people that we can reach,” Fears said.
If you’d like to donate canned goods to the program, you can drop them off at Larry Hillis Dodge in Poplar Bluff.
