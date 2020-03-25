Red Ribbons to bring the community together

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri florist has a creative way to help bring the community together during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rob’s Flowers and gifts in Poplar Bluff has made red ribbons to give away to anyone who wants to show support for our country through prayer and community.
Resident Danielle Berry stopped by the flower shop to pick up her free red ribbon.
“I like what Rob's flowers is doing," she said. "It can show our unity as a country and we’re putting out ribbons and it shows even our neighborhoods that we’re unified and praying for our country.”
“Giving out red ribbons to people so they can tie them on their porches, mailboxes, so they can represent prayer, throughout our country," said Andy Knowles, owner of Rob’s Flowers.
Anyone is welcome to stop by Rob’s Flowers and Gifts from 8:30 to 5:30 to show their support by picking up their free ribbon and giving a donation.
Knowles said that even with a ribbon pickup, you are not obligated to make a donation. He just wants to make sure that you are able to show your support.
