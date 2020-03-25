School district delivers lesson on giving during COVID-19

Jonesboro Public Schools and the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center donated their extra medical and cleaning supplies to St. Bernards Medical Center. (Source: Jonesboro Public Schools via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 25, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 12:09 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As COVID-19 continues to spread, a northeast Arkansas school district is teaching its students a powerful lesson in giving back to the community.

Jonesboro Public Schools’ Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center donated its extra medical and cleaning supplies to St. Bernards Medical Center.

The supplies, which include sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, masks, gowns, goggles, and gloves, are typically used in JPS’s science and biomedical classes.

But, with school dismissed through at least April 17, the district decided they would be put to better use at the hospital.

The district encouraged other schools and businesses to consider donating whatever supplies they have on hand.

