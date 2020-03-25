Several NEA standouts on MaxPreps Arkansas All-State Basketball Teams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - High school basketball is in limbo, but one sure thing is that there’s postseason accolades.
MaxPreps revealed their Arkansas All-State Basketball Teams earlier this month.
West Memphis forward Chris Moore earned Suddenlink Player of the Year honors. The Auburn signee averaged 18 points and 16 rebounds in the state tournament as the Blue Devils advanced to the finals.
A future Red Wolf is on the MaxPreps 1st Team. Caleb London led Conway to the 6A finals. Marion’s Detrick Reeves is on the 2nd Team. He dropped 30 pts in the state semis.
A couple more 5A East standouts were selected. Zane Butler & Quion Williams are on the MaxPreps 3rd Team. Butler dropped 37 pts for GCT in the 1st Round of the 5A State Tournament. Williams was part of Jonesboro’s run to the state quarterfinals.
Izard County standout Justus Cooper is the only 1A player to earn MaxPreps All-State honors. The 3rd Team selection was key to the Cougars reaching state finals for the 2nd straight season.
Three NEA standouts are on the MaxPreps All-State girls squad. Elauna Eaton is on the First Team. The Razorback signee led Nettleton to their first state finals appearance in program history.
There’s more future SEC talent on that 1st Team with Destiny Salary. The Jonesboro standout had a decorated career in black and gold, she’ll play at Tennessee next season.
Batesville’s Isabella Higginbottom is on the MaxPreps 2nd Team. She had more than a few 30 point games including a 37 pt performance in the First National Bank Shootout.
