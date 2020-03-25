1st positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Stoddard County, Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Public Health Center confirmed the first positive case in the county.
The health center said the case is contact-related and the patient, a man in his early 40s, is quarantined at home.
Health department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
Stoddard County officials stressed that residents should not panic and should not go to hospital emergency rooms.
Those with symptoms: fever and cough or difficulty breathing should first call their health care provider to discuss their situation before going to a facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 877-435-8411.
