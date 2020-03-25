Teacher uses YouTube to connect with students during closure

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County school teacher took it upon himself to still connect with his students during the coronavirus pandemic but in a non-traditional way.
Greene County Tech Jr. High Ag Teacher Ben Gander says the eighth and ninth graders work hands-on in the classroom.
Gander’s videos on YouTube show his students more about farming, agriculture markets, and animals on his farm.
His students were excited to see the videos online.
“I wanted to give them a way to learn better than just doing a worksheet,” he says “My students have been begging me for about two years to do a YouTube channel just over the different stuff I do on a normal basis so I thought, well, might as well do it now.”
Gander plans to do more videos on food plotting, tractors, and fencing.
He says if the students can’t be with him in the classroom, the best he can do is record a video.
